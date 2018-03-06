Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: In line for fourth-outfielder duty
Dyson, who has been limited to two appearances as a designated hitter in Cactus League play following September surgery to address a sports hernia, is in line to serve as the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder this season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
After inking a two-year, $7.5 million contract with Arizona in February, Dyson looked like he had a path to at least the strong side of a platoon in left field with Yasmany Tomas, but both players saw their stock take a hit following the Diamondbacks' acquisition of Steven Souza from the Rays just one day later. The lack of a consistent full-time role hasn't proven detrimental to Dyson's stolen-base production over any of the past six seasons, so the 33-year-old should be in good shape to clear the 20-steal threshold again even if he's limited to only a handful of starts and pinch-running opportunities per week. However, Dyson's already modest outputs in the other counting-stats categories will suffer more than originally projected now that a season of 400-plus plate appearances no longer appears to be in the offing.
