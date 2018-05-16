Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: In Wednesday's lineup
Dyson (back) will man center field and hit second against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Dyson appears to be fully operational after dealing with a bit of back tightness over the past two days. With A.J. Pollock expected to miss at least a month due to a fractured thumb sustained during Monday's game, Dyson should receive more playing time center field for the foreseeable future. Over 31 games in 2018, Dyson is hitting .184/.245/.333 with two home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases.
