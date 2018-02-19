Dyson (groin) agreed to a two-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com, Dyson will receive $7.5 million over the life of the contract. He's certainly not J.D. Martinez, but Dyson is a decent consolation prize to add to Arizona's outfield. The speedy 33-year-old batted just .251 in 111 games with the Mariners last season, but he managed to swipe 28 bases in 35 attempts, marking the sixth consecutive campaign with at least 25 steals. He should compete with Yasmany Tomas for the starting role in left field, but he would also provide some value in NL-only leagues in a reserve role thanks to his excellent speed.