Dyson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.

Dyson was back in the lineup after injuring his hamstring Wednesday and sitting out Thursday. He's getting extra opportunities with David Peralta (shoulder) sidelined and should be in the lineup whenever a right-hander is starting. The 34-year-old Dyson's enjoying a bounceback campaign after a disappointing 2018 when he batted .189 with a .539 OPS. After Friday's effort, he's hitting .257 with a .711 OPS while ranking tied for fourth in MLB with 21 stolen bases.