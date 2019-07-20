Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Involved in Friday's win
Dyson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.
Dyson was back in the lineup after injuring his hamstring Wednesday and sitting out Thursday. He's getting extra opportunities with David Peralta (shoulder) sidelined and should be in the lineup whenever a right-hander is starting. The 34-year-old Dyson's enjoying a bounceback campaign after a disappointing 2018 when he batted .189 with a .539 OPS. After Friday's effort, he's hitting .257 with a .711 OPS while ranking tied for fourth in MLB with 21 stolen bases.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leaves with hamstring cramp•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills in for Peralta•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal