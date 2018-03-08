Dyson (groin) is starting in left field for Thursday's spring game.

The speedy outfielder had previously been limited to DH duty due to sports hernia surgery he underwent in September, but it seems that he's healthy enough to play the field once more. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Dyson is expected to fill a fourth outfielder role for Arizona this season. His stolen base totals shouldn't take much of a hit, but his other hitting stats could plunge a bit now that he doesn't have a path to consistent playing time.