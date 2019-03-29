Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leading off Friday
Dyson is starting in center field and will bat leadoff Friday against the Dodgers.
Dyson will get a chance to start with Ketel Marte moving to second base for the second contest of the 2019 campaign. Dyson struggled to hit for average a season ago (.189 over 67 games) but is always a threat on the basepaths.
