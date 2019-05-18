Dyson was eventually removed from Friday's game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

The pitch hit Dyson's fingers during a seventh-inning at-bat as he squared to bunt. He stayed in the game and later scored but was removed from the game after the inning to undergo an X-ray, which came back negative. Dyson should be considered day-to-day, but with San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner scheduled to start Saturday, he was likely to be held out of the lineup.