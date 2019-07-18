Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leaves with hamstring cramp
Dyson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rangers with a right hamstring cramp.
Dyson looked to have the cramp occur while sliding into second base and exited the field with the athletic trainer. The 34-year-old went 3-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI prior to leaving the game. It appears to be a minor injury and he should be considered day-to-day.
