Dyson went 3-for-5 with a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, Dyson served as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man in place of David Peralta, who hit fifth again Wednesday after acting as the club's primary table setter all season. With Peralta having posting a .175 on-base percentage since May 14, it wouldn't be surprising if Dyson received additional run in the leadoff role, especially after the veteran speedster tied his season high with three hits Wednesday.