Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Dyson looks to have slipped into a fourth-outfield role, with Adam Jones seemingly have surpassed him on the depth chart. Dyson will see plenty of usage off the bench as a defensive replacement and pinch-running specialist, but his lack of steady at-bats make him a rather unappealing lineup option outside of deeper mixed and NL-only leagues.