Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes fourth straight start
Dyson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
The left-handed hitting Dyson was in the starting lineup for a fourth straight game. He's typically in the lineup whenever the Diamondbacks face a right-handed starter and has just four at-bats this season against left-handers. He's 6-for-15 with three walks, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored during this most recent four-game run. That has the 34-year-old outfielder slashing .308/.403/.500, a line that's well above his career slash (.252/.322/.346), so enjoy the production while it lasts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Provides lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Starts against right-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Walks off Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes second straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leading off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran