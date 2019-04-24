Dyson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

The left-handed hitting Dyson was in the starting lineup for a fourth straight game. He's typically in the lineup whenever the Diamondbacks face a right-handed starter and has just four at-bats this season against left-handers. He's 6-for-15 with three walks, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored during this most recent four-game run. That has the 34-year-old outfielder slashing .308/.403/.500, a line that's well above his career slash (.252/.322/.346), so enjoy the production while it lasts.