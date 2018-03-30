Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes impact with speed in debut
Dyson went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Dyson didn't take long to showcase his premium speed for his new team, as he reached base on an infield single and stole third base in the sixth inning and then legged out an RBI triple an inning later. With Steven Souza (pectoral) unlikely to return from the disabled list until at least early May, Dyson is slated to earn the majority of the starts in right field, though he'll likely cede at-bats to Chris Owings against left-handed pitching.
