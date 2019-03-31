Dyson started in center field Saturday and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in an 18-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Dyson has made two consecutive starts in center field, both coming against right-handed starters. As part of this alignment, manager Torey Lovullo has moved Ketel Marte to second base and Wilmer Flores to the bench. If Dyson is a lineup regular against righties, he will get a significant number of at-bats and opportunities to inflate his stolen base totals.