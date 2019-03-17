Dyson (oblique) made his Cactus League debut Sunday against the White Sox, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dyson had been held back for several weeks due to an oblique strain. He was seemingly bumped from a fourth outfield role to a fifth outfield role when Adam Jones was signed earlier in March. It remains to be seen whether he'll have enough time to get up to speed soon enough to make the Opening Day roster.

