Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes spring debut
Dyson (oblique) made his Cactus League debut Sunday against the White Sox, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Dyson had been held back for several weeks due to an oblique strain. He was seemingly bumped from a fourth outfield role to a fifth outfield role when Adam Jones was signed earlier in March. It remains to be seen whether he'll have enough time to get up to speed soon enough to make the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Still not playing•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: On the mend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Still not playing in games•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Hoping to return next week•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with oblique strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...