Dyson went hitless across three at-bats in Friday's 7-3 win over the Mets but stole two bases and scored a run.

Dyson collected both of the steals in the sixth inning after reaching base on a walk. While his speed continues to bring value to the Diamondbacks on the basepaths and in the outfield, Dyson has recorded just three hits in 30 at-bats (.100 average) while reaching base at a lowly .282 clip over his last 10 appearances. That poor performance at the plate could soon result in Dyson ceding more starts in center field to Chris Owings.

More News
Our Latest Stories