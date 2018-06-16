Dyson went hitless across three at-bats in Friday's 7-3 win over the Mets but stole two bases and scored a run.

Dyson collected both of the steals in the sixth inning after reaching base on a walk. While his speed continues to bring value to the Diamondbacks on the basepaths and in the outfield, Dyson has recorded just three hits in 30 at-bats (.100 average) while reaching base at a lowly .282 clip over his last 10 appearances. That poor performance at the plate could soon result in Dyson ceding more starts in center field to Chris Owings.