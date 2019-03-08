Dyson (oblique) is out of the starting lineup for Friday's spring game against the Brewers.

Dyson indicated last week he hoped to return to game action during this week, but he has yet to retake the field. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a strained left oblique and should continue to be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • shane-bieber-1400.jpg

    Can Bieber live up to the hype?

    Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...