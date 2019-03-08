Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Friday's lineup
Dyson (oblique) is out of the starting lineup for Friday's spring game against the Brewers.
Dyson indicated last week he hoped to return to game action during this week, but he has yet to retake the field. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with a strained left oblique and should continue to be considered day-to-day for now.
