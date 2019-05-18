Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in lineup
Dyson (hand) is not starting Saturday against the Giants.
Dyson left Friday's contest after getting hit in the hand, though it's unlikely he would have started Saturday regardless of the injury with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the mound. The Diamondbacks line up to face lefties in five of the next six games, so Dyson should spend a good amount of time on the bench even if he's healthy.
