Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup
Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Dyson started the previous four contests but now finds himself on the bench for the second straight game with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the mound. Ketel Marte takes over in center field Sunday while Ildemaro Vargas starts at the keystone.
