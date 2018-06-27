Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not part of Wednesday's lineup
Dyson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Dyson will be held out Wednesday with Arizona employing a righty-heavy lineup against Marlins southpaw Wei-Yin Chen. Chris Owings will get the start in center field on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Collects 13th stolen base Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Heads to bench against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Nabs two steals Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Walks, scores twice Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Gets breather Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...