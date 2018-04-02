Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Monday
Dyson is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers.
Dyson will take a seat as the Diamondbacks face left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. Chris Owings will man right field in his place, as he did Friday, the last time the Diamondbacks faced a lefty. It appears that a platoon situation has developed in Arizona, so expect Dyson to sit against all lefties but start against nearly all righties and long as Steven Souza (pectoral) remains on the disabled list.
