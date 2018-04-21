Dyson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.

As usual, Chris Owings will start in right field against a lefty as the Diamondbacks square off against Clayton Richard. Dyson is hitting just .174 to start the year but can probably blame a .200 BABIP for most of his struggles, as his hard-hit rate is actually up to a career-high 26.8 percent.

