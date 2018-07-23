Dyson (groin) resumed baseball activities over the weekend, but has yet to incorporate baserunning into his workouts, the Associated Press reports.

Considering that Dyson's skill set is predicated on speed, his involvement in baserunning drills without restriction will be the main hurdle he'll need to clear before the Diamondbacks entertain bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list. The 33-year-old will be ticketed for a backup role in the outfield once he's back up to full speed.