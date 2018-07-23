Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not yet running bases
Dyson (groin) resumed baseball activities over the weekend, but has yet to incorporate baserunning into his workouts, the Associated Press reports.
Considering that Dyson's skill set is predicated on speed, his involvement in baserunning drills without restriction will be the main hurdle he'll need to clear before the Diamondbacks entertain bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list. The 33-year-old will be ticketed for a backup role in the outfield once he's back up to full speed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Resting until after break•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Placed on DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Headed for backup outfield role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills box score•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...