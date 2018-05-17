Dyson (back) started in center field and went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks, his sixth stolen base of the season and a run in the Diamondbacks' 8-2 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Though he's been largely limited to a platoon or reserve role this season and has reached base at just a .258 clip, Dyson has at least been as active as usual in the run game. Among all players in the majors with at least six steals, only Cleveland's Rajai Davis has needed fewer plate appearances (82) to reach that benchmark than Dyson (98). Considering Dyson recorded the stolen base Wednesday a day after sitting out to back tightness, it doesn't look like the Diamondbacks intend to scale back the outfielder's aggressiveness basepaths out of any concern for his health.