Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: On the mend
Dyson (oblique) believes he'll return to game action later this week, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
If Dyson is ready to appear in game action this week, that would put him on track to be ready by Opening Day. His roster status took a hit with the signing of Adam Jones, whose arrival will push Dyson back to a spot on the outfield depth chart.
