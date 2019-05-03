Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out against lefty
Dyson is not starting Friday against lefty Tyler Anderson and the Rockies.
Dyson has started against the majority of the righties the Diamondbacks have faced this season, but he's yet to get the nod against a lefty. Ketel Marte moves out to center field, with Wilmer Flores starting at second base.
