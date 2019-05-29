Dyson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Dyson will head to the bench Wednesday after starting the previous three games, going 5-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits and an RBI in those contests. There has been no word of any injury at this point. Tim Locastro is starting in center field in place of Dyson on Wednesday, with Blake Swihart picking up a start in left field as a result.