Dyson is out of Friday's lineup against the Rockies.

He will take a seat against lefty Tyler Anderson after going 2-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and a steal on Opening Day. Chris Owings gets the start in right field, hitting fifth. This should develop into a trend when the Diamondbacks face a southpaw as long as Steven Souza (pectoral) is sidelined.

