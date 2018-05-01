Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup against lefty Tuesday
Dyson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
As has been the case for most of the season, Dyson will head to the bench with a southpaw in Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chris Owings will start in right field and hit fifth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting versus lefty Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Provides rare homer in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Collects second steal Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...