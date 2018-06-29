Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Friday
Dyson is not in the lineup against San Francisco on Friday.
Dyson will take a seat after going 1-for-4 with a stolen base during Thursday's series finale in Miami. In his place, Chris Owings will man center field and bat sixth in the order.
