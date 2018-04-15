Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Sunday
Dyson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Dyson will open the game on the bench for the second straight day as the Diamondbacks are slated to face off against southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Chris Owings draws the start in right.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits again against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Posts first multi-hit game since opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Hitting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out Tuesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...