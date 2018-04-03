Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out Tuesday against lefty
Dyson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Dodgers.
With the left-handed ace Clayton Kershaw taking the mound, Arizona will look to get another righty in the lineup and start Chris Owings instead of Dyson. Alex Wood, another southpaw, is scheduled to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday, so Dyson may be withheld from the lineup for the third consecutive day.
