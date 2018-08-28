Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Performs baserunning Monday
Dyson (groin) was cleared to run the bases Monday, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.
Dyson was able to resume sprinting in the outfield last week, but his presence on the bases suggests the groin is no longer causing any complications when he changes direction. The 34-year-old informed Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo that he was "feeling good" after Monday's activity and could be nearing a rehab assignment. Before that happens, Lovullo said Dyson would need to prove later this week that he can track flyballs without issue, which had previously been a challenge for the outfielder while he managed the injury.
