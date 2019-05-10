Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Picks up SB pace
Dyson went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Braves.
Dyson has reached base safely seven times over his last three games and swiped four bags in the process. He's up to seven steals, which ranks tied for third in the NL. With a 16.0 BB% and .400 OBP, the 34-year-old Dyson could easily reach 20 stolen bases as a fourth outfielder.
