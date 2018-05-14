Dyson delivered a pinch-hit two-run single Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

Dyson came around to score the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Daniel Descalso's double, but the Nationals reclaimed the lead on Mark Reynolds' two-run home run in the top of the eighth. The pair of RBI and run were Dyson's first in both categories since April 26, and it's unlikely he'll raise his production in the near future now that he's locked into the fourth-outfielder role for the Diamondbacks. Dyson has started just two of the Diamondbacks' last 12 games.