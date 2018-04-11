Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Posts first multi-hit game since opener
Dyson went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.
Serving as the table setter Tuesday with David Peralta getting a breather, Dyson provided a clutch double in the top of the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score the tying run. The speedster also singled in a fourth-inning at-bat, giving him his first multi-hit showing since Opening Day. Until Steven Souza (pectoral) is cleared to come off the disabled list, Dyson and Chris Owings will continue to split time in right field, though Dyson's status as the left-handed hitter gives him an edge in playing time.
