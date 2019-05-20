Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Pressed into duty
Dyson (hand) entered Sunday's after game Wilmer Flores (foot) was removed and went 0-for-3 in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Dyson has been available off the bench since suffering a hand injury Friday but was held out of the starting lineups Saturday and Sunday, partially out of caution and partially because the Diamondbacks were facing left-handers. Manger Torey Lovullo adapted to Flores' removal by having Ketel Marte move from center field to second base, clearing the way for Dyson to play. Arizona faces San Diego right-hander Chris Paddack on Monday, so expect Dyson back in the starting nine.
