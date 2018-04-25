Dyson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Fantasy owners were probably hoping for a steal attempt or two from Dyson in a game in which he got on base three times, but the outfielder's first long ball of the season should be satisfying enough. Despite the productive outing Tuesday, Dyson has largely been a disappointment this season, as he has managed a lowly .173/.259/.365 line and two steals across 59 plate appearances. Dyson's poor average and on-base percentage has given manager Torey Lovullo little incentive to move the veteran near the top of the lineup even though Ketel Marte continues to languish as the club's regular No. 2 hitter against right-handed pitching.