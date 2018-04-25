Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Provides rare homer in victory
Dyson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.
Fantasy owners were probably hoping for a steal attempt or two from Dyson in a game in which he got on base three times, but the outfielder's first long ball of the season should be satisfying enough. Despite the productive outing Tuesday, Dyson has largely been a disappointment this season, as he has managed a lowly .173/.259/.365 line and two steals across 59 plate appearances. Dyson's poor average and on-base percentage has given manager Torey Lovullo little incentive to move the veteran near the top of the lineup even though Ketel Marte continues to languish as the club's regular No. 2 hitter against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Collects second steal Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits again against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Posts first multi-hit game since opener•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...