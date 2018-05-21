Dyson went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Dyson has struggled to hit for average during the opening months of the 2018 campaign, as he's batting just .204 through 35 games. He figures to get plenty of opportunities to turn around his performance at the plate with A.J. Pollock (thumb) on the disabled list, although most of his fantasy value will come from stolen bases.