Dyson went 2-for-4 with two steals, two RBI, three runs and a walk during an 11-1 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old increased his National League lead in the stolen bases category, becoming the first player in the NL with double digit steals. He's 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts and only two players have swiped more bags this year. Dyson is hitting .290 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 21 runs in 93 at-bats as well.