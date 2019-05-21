Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Returns as starter
Dyson started in center field and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
Dyson had been bothered by a hand injury over the weekend and didn't start games Saturday or Sunday, although it was not clear if that was due to facing left-handers or lingering soreness in the hand. With a right-hander on the bump Monday, Dyson was back in his normal role. The ribbie was Dyson's 11th in 36 games.
