Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Returns to lineup Friday
Dyson (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday against the Brewers.
Dyson was removed from Wednesday's game with a hamstring cramp and was absent from Thursday's starting nine, but he's good to go for Friday's contest. The 34-year-old has a .222/.263/.361 slash line with one home run and two stolen bases over nine games in July.
