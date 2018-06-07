Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Scores three runs
Dyson went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three runs scored Wednesday against the Giants.
Dyson led off once again and took advantage of the opportunity, scoring multiple runs for the second time in eight games. He also stole his 10th base in 13 attempts this season. While that stolen base upside makes him worth considering in deeper leagues, his playing time has became less secure with the Diamondbacks' recent addition of Jon Jay.
