Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Scores twice without hit
Dyson went 0-for-2 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored two runs in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.
Per usual, Dyson started in center field and batted leadoff against a right-handed starter. He's getting on base at a .395 clip, blowing away his career average (.324), and that's leading to runs and stolen-base opportunities. Dyson has a 15.2 BB%, another career-best mark, which is by design, he told Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic. "I feel like I have always had a good eye at the plate, but I am trying to be more patient," he said. "I am in the lineup regularly and I'm in the leadoff spot so I am getting a lot of at-bats and that helps." Dyson's 12 steals rank third in MLB while his 23 runs are tied for fourth on the Diamondbacks while playing about 10 fewer games than guys ahead of him.
