Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Shifted to 60-day DL
Dyson (groin) was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game.
This move was strictly procedural as Dyson has already spent over 60 days on the shelf with a right groin strain. The outfielder recently suffered a setback during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and there has yet to be an update on his status, so consider him out indefinitely. In a corresponding move, the recently-acquired Patrick Kivlehan had his contract purchased from the minors.
