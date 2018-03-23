Dyson could receive more starts in the corner outfield than initially expected early in the season with Steven Souza (pectoral) unlikely to be available until May, Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks brought Dyson in on a two-year deal during the offseason with the intention of deploying him as a fourth outfielder, a role that was only expected to afford him a couple starts per week to go along with cameos off the bench as a late-inning pinch runner and defensive replacement. The loss of Souza won't directly translate into full-time duty for Dyson, a career .215/.293/.259 hitter against southpaws, but the 33-year-old could be in store for strong-side platoon work in left or right field. The prospect of more regular at-bats should naturally result in an increase in steal opportunities for Dyson, making him an attractive short-term pickup for fantasy owners looking to get an early leg up in that category.