Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits again against lefty
Dyson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
Dyson and Chris Owings have been platooning in rightfield while Steven Souza (pectoral) remains on the disabled list. Dyson has done very little with his playing time so far this season, hitting .176/.222/.324 through 37 plate appearances, but the sample is still quite small and his .207 BABIP will almost certainly climb.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Posts first multi-hit game since opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Hitting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out Tuesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...