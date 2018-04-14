Dyson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.

Dyson and Chris Owings have been platooning in rightfield while Steven Souza (pectoral) remains on the disabled list. Dyson has done very little with his playing time so far this season, hitting .176/.222/.324 through 37 plate appearances, but the sample is still quite small and his .207 BABIP will almost certainly climb.

