Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits for second straight game
Dyson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
This marks the second consecutive game in which Dyson will start on the bench. However, it's a result of the lefty-heavy Los Angeles pitching staff, as Clayton Kershaw pitched Tuesday and Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the hill Wednesday. Chris Owings will pick up a start in right field in his stead.
