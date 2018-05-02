Dyson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

This marks the second consecutive game in which Dyson will start on the bench. However, it's a result of the lefty-heavy Los Angeles pitching staff, as Clayton Kershaw pitched Tuesday and Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the hill Wednesday. Chris Owings will pick up a start in right field in his stead.

