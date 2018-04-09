Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits versus lefty Monday
Dyson is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants.
With southpaw Derek Holland tossing for the Giants, manager Torrey Lovullo is going with a righty-heavy lineup Monday. This leaves Dyson on the bench for the evening, allowing Chris Owings to log a start in right field.
