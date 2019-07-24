Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits versus lefty
Dyson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
As is often the case, the lefty-hitting Dyson will take a seat with a southpaw (John Means) on the bump for Baltimore, but the veteran speedster could soon be at risk of losing work to right-handed pitching, too. The Diamondbacks reinstated David Peralta (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he's expected to step back into an everyday role in the outfield beginning with Friday's series opener in Miami. With Peralta and Adam Jones locked in as the full-time corner outfielders, Dyson could be squeezed out of the lineup in center field more regularly if manager Torey Lovullo elects to keep All-Star Ketel Marte at that spot rather than at second base.
