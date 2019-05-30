Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting again
Dyson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Dyson received three consecutive turns as the Diamondbacks' leadoff hitter Sunday through Tuesday, reaching base in six of his 15 plate appearances over that stretch. Despite his productivity, Dyson finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. He's sat against both a right-handed (Jeff Hoffman) and left-handed (Kyle Freeland) in those two contests, suggesting that Dyson may be viewed as more of a part-time player even with fellow outfielder David Peralta (shoulder) still stuck on the injured list. Tim Locastro, meanwhile, will remain in the lineup for a third straight contest and looks to be the greater beneficiary of Peralta's ongoing absence.
